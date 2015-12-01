Food For Thought
“Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens Bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens Brown paper packages tied up with strings These are a few of my favorite things." I haven't seen the movie, "The Sound of Music" in years..so why is that song running over and over through my head? I like the tune okay but can't possibly imagine what caused it to suddenly ...
Read More
Sentimental Journey
Linda and I are just back from 12 days of togetherness; unavoidably..but still comfortably inseparable because we decided on a serious 36 hundred mile road trip in our new (to us) Big Red II Ford Explorer. Our motivation to embark on such a long journey to Seneca, South Carolina, was the 50th anniversary surprise party for my brother, Tom and his ...
Read More
Happy Fourth
It would be like Christmas without lefse (Norwegian version of a tortilla only made from potatoes) if I didn’t see at least a short fireworks display on the Fourth of July. So, again this year just before dark, I’ll try drag Linda, who doesn’t share my sentimentality about tradition, off to some public fireworks show. A few years ago, I thought it ...
Read More
Uncle Ray’s Longest Day
At the age of 35, my uncle, Army Private 1st Class Raymond Lund, would have been considered the old man of his outfit, Company C. of the 357th infantry. Most of the soldiers who climbed over the side of their ship and down the rope ladder to waiting landing craft below on D-Day, were 10 to 15 years younger than he ...
Read More
I’m A Travelin’ Man
For the last 34 years, Linda and I have made it a point to celebrate our anniversary in June by taking a road trip somewhere. They’ve all been fun but some more memorable than others. For example, in 1987, we managed to talk our bosses into letting us have three whole weeks off at once so we could jump in the car ...
Read More
The Importance of Being Prompt-ed
“I don’t trust anybody who doesn’t look me square in the eye.” We’ve all heard people say that because making eye contact with others as we speak or listen does suggest we’re being truthful in what we’re saying and interested in what we’re hearing. The trouble is, a lot of us Norwegians are naturally shy and have been brought up to believe ...
Read More
So Long Big Red
Well, I’m car shopping again. Okay, it’s been 17 years since last having said that. But now, Linda and I have no choice. You see, Big Red, our 2000 Lincoln town car which has served Linda and I so loyally for so long, has been brought to a humiliating end…by me. First, a little background. I’ve been a fan of Lincoln motor cars ever ...
Read More
Gentleman Gary
Every once in a while an individual graces this earth who touches the hearts of all he meets. Gary Randall was such a soul. Just writing his name in the past tense brings a tear to the eye. Gary died Saturday from the cancer he's been fighting for a long time. He was not only one of the most talented ...
Read More
Autumn Aroma
Well, it’s going to be interesting again over the next couple weeks trying to figure out which day our humungous backyard maple tree will decide to let its leaves turn from green to yellow and then drop them all at once like a clumsy waiter. It happens just that quickly as if our maple is showing off to the hundreds ...
Read More
Grandpa Gruseth’s Holiday Homecoming
My brother, Tom and his wife Ilene have a beautiful lake home in South Carolina but really haven't spent much time there lately. They're back home in South Dakota to celebrate their 50th high school reunion. (Yep..high school sweethearts) They didn't have much time to unpack following a three week Viking Ship tour of Europe which included a personal diversion ...
Read More
